September 12, 1940 - February 5, 2019
Marie Reams "Flores" was born in Mexico City to Gertrude and Manuel Rangel. She is survived by her husband Clifford Reams , daughters Laura Jimenez and Christella Flores spouse Khalid Al Mahanna, grandchildren Shandi Jimenez spouse Daniel Sarmiento and Luis Jimenez, Manal, Samer, and Ali Al Mahanna, great grandchildren Tommie, Tori, and Thomas Gaitan her siblings Angie Hunsucker, Evelyn Saenz Martin, Stella Amaker, Raymond Rangel and the Flores family. Marie joined her parents and sisters Lupe and Lucy, peacefully surrounded with love and family on Tuesday February 5th 2019. Growing up in a large family taught Marie how to stand out as an individual as well as the importance of family. Whether in business at her salon Headmasters or in passing she had a personality and exuberance, zest for life and a "je ne sais quoi" that made her a friend or family to anyone and everyone that crossed her path. Marie's family will be hosting a celebration of her life on Sunday February 10th for immediate family. The family asks in lue of flowers to make donations to the Alzhiemer's Foundation of America.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019