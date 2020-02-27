|
|
Sallie unexpectedly passed away Sunday Feb 23, 2020 in her home at Canyon Lake Texas at age of 84.
She will be dearly missed by those who remain behind. Her husband of 63 years,Frank C. Stile. Daughters Lauren Weiss and husband Mark, Donna Stile, and Leslie Albiar as well as beloved family members including 4 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and great great grandchild.
She enjoyed a life full of loving her husband,family,and friends;including a career in Special Education, and travel around this world.
A Memorial Service will be held at St Andrews Lutheran Church in Startzville, Texas Saturday February 29,2020 at 11AM. Sallie had a heart for children who were afflicted with cleft palate.
So in lieu of flowers, A donation to OPERATION SMILE would be appreciated.
It would please her to know that a child received a smile because of contributions made in her honor.
Online donation 1-888-249-3797
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2020