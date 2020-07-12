1/1
MARILYN BERTHA FRIESENHAHN-DEWINNE
Marilyn Bertha Friesenhahn-DeWinne entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by family. She lived a wonderful life in Texas and Virginia. She worked as the government sales manager at Crowne Plaza, and served the military, local fire and police. She also ran restaurants in the Universal City and San Antonio area. She loved gardening, listening to birds, watching westerns and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Hugo Friesenhahn, mother Leonie (Reininger) Friesenhahn, sister Helen Anne, brother William Friesenhahn, son-in-law Mike Love, nephew Neil Friesenhahn, and granddaughter Jaqueline Niemietz, and Catherine's father Rene De Winne Sr. She is survived by her brother Gerald Friesenhahn (Candy), brother Andrew Friesenhahn (Joyce), daughter Diane Love, son Mark Purcell, daughter Catherine Carruthers (Michael), 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father in Selma, Texas.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held later due to COVID restrictions.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
