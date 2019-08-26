|
September 11, 1922 - August 21, 2019
Marilyn Bonner of San Antonio, Texas passed away on August 21, 2019 at the age of 96. After a long membership at St. Mark's United Methodist Church she joined Spring Creek United Methodist Church in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. Marilyn was born September 11, 1922 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert H. Calkins and Alice B. Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar Eugene ("Gene") Bonner; her sister, Madelyn Yensen and brother-in-law, Marcus J. Yensen; and her brother, Thomas Calkins. Marilyn was a devoted wife and mother. She and her husband, Gene, had two daughters, Sue Garner (Stan) of San Antonio and Jan Sumrall (Mac) of Birmingham, Alabama; as well as two grandchildren, Shaunna Garner of San Antonio and Ryan Sumrall of Birmingham, Alabama. Marilyn is survived by her children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all and will be remembered as one who loved life, family, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.
