February 5, 1931 - June 7, 2019

Marilyn Byrd, age 88, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in San Antonio. Born in Scott City, Missouri Marilyn met her husband, Clyde, in Math class at Southeast Missouri State University where she was the only female in the class. They moved to Texas where Clyde attended Perkins School of Theology at SMU. After graduation, the couple moved to San Antonio, where Clyde took his first appointment as a Pastor at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Marilyn had her career in health care management, retiring at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Clyde E. Byrd; her parents, Loran and Ruby Finley; and brother, Ralph Loran Finley. Marilyn is survived by her children, Bill Byrd (Donna); and Susi Byrd; grandchildren, Matthew Byrd and Karla Byrd-Harmon (Zach); and her beloved cats. The family would like to thank Brookdale Alamo Heights Skilled Nursing & Brookdale Hospice for their compassionate care.

MEMORIAL RECEPTION

FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2019

5:30-7:00 P.M.

ALAMO HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

825 E. BASSE ROAD

78209

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alamo Heights United Methodist Church.

Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019