|
|
September 27, 1948 - February 1, 2019
Marilyn C. (Moore) Dean, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, in San Antonio, at the age of 70.
She was born in San Antonio on September 27, 1948 to Grant William and Charlotte Elizabeth (Phillips) Moore, both who precede her, along with her son, William Richard Dean.
Marilyn "Mama Dean" proudly served with the Bexar County Sheriff's Department for over twenty years until her retirement in 2009.
Marilyn is survived by her spouse, Alice Walters; her son, Scott Edgar and wife Paula Dean; stepson, Charlie and wife Krystl Walters; adopted daughter, Jenn and husbandJeff Johnson; sisters, Kathy Moore and husband Steve Homer, Judy McGregor and husband David Fray, Suzanne Moses and husband John Hall; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel, 14822 Main Street, Lytle.
Services will conclude after the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family has request memorial be made to the 100 Club of San Antonio at their website: https://www.100clubsa.org.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the guestbook may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home 14822 Main Street, Lytle, Texas 78052, (830) 709-0698.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2019