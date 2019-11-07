Home

Marilyn Catherine Zolkoski, 93, departed this life on

Sunday, October 27, 2019. Marilyn was born to

Theresa and Edward Reinhard, in Poth, Texas, on February 3, 1926, and graduated from Poth High School in 1943. She married Edward Zolkoski in 1946 in Poth where the couple settled and raised their children.

Most will remember Marilyn for her infectious smile, kind heart, quick wit and devotion to her family, community and faith.

Marilyn is predeceased by her parents, her brother Gilbert Reinhard, her sister Myrtle Lane, and her son, Martin Henry Zolkoski. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ed, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Donna Zolkoski, daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Michael Adiano, daughter-in-law, Margie Zolkoski Zaiontz, her beloved grandchildren; Kristine Farris, Karen Bratcher, Michael Sean Zolkoski, Michelle Schumaker, Amy Zolkoski Cann, Mason Zolkoski and Claire Zolkoski, and her twelve great-grand

children: Kailey, Ashleigh and Stone Farris; Melody and Avery Bratcher; Zoe and Colton Zolkoski; Reese and Nash Schumaker; and Henry, Emma and Frances Cann.

Visitation and rosary occurred on November 3 and the Funeral Mass was celebrated on November 4 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Poth, Texas.

To honor Marilyn's memory, please consider making

donations to the Poth

Education Foundation

at www.potheducation

foundation.us.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 7, 2019
