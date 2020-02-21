Home

Marilyn Cox

Marilyn Cox Obituary

Marilyn Cox passed away February 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. The funeral service will be held at Mission Park Cemetery Dominion, Fred Tips Chapel on Saturday, February 22 at 1:30pm. Marilyn loved and followed Jesus and shared His joy with all who knew her. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was born in Springfield Missouri, grew up in San Marcos and attended Texas State University, receiving both bachelor's and master's degrees in education. Marilyn taught home economics at Tuloso-Midway High School while living in Corpus Christi, where she met and married John Cox, her husband of 49 years. She is survived by her husband John, her children Carissa Cox, John Cox, Jr., Trent Cox and Cody Cox, their spouses, her grandchildren, and her brother Charles Turpin. Condolences may be offered at www.missionparks.com

Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2020
