Our beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, Marilyn Elizabeth Schmidt Kneupper passed away on October 26, 2019 in San Antonio after a lengthy love filled life. Born in San Antonio on December 14, 1929 to Otto Schmidt Jr. and Ernestine Peters, she grew up as a "city girl" in the family home on Canton Street, and graduated from nearby St. Gerard's High School.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 69 years, Melrose Kneupper, sons Chris (wife Helen) and Eric (wife Tharon), daughters Julie and Laurie (husband Forres Meadows), grandchildren Francesca, Elissa, Christiane and Carl, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents, son Mark and brother Wayne Schmidt. CELEBRATION OF LIFESATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 201910:00 A.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
The family extends a special thanks to Terrie Stewart and family for outstanding compassion and care, along with the entire team at Davita-Stone Oak. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Bulverde EMS or Bulverde Humane Society.
