Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
1520 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
UNIVERSITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
300 BUSHNELL
View Map
Marilyn G. Jones Obituary

Marilyn G. Jones, a political and civic leader in the San Antonio community and beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and friend, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

A life-long learner and educator, Marilyn began her career as a classroom teacher in the North East Independent School District. She taught English and journalism at MacArthur and Churchill High Schools and served as sponsor of the student weekly newspapers and yearbook at both schools. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and history from Trinity University in 1961 and then a Master of Arts in Urban Studies from Trinity in 1978. Her master's thesis was titled "Financing Public Transportation in San Antonio."

Marilyn was the founding chair of the board of VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority (1977-1981) and helped to lead the efforts to revitalize the city's bus system. She campaigned, along with others, to gain authorization from the Texas Legislature and the support of citizens of Bexar County, who ultimately voted in favor of a one-half cent sales tax, to fund the service.

Marilyn was also chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party (1982-1986). Elected twice to the post, she provided training, organizational assistance to candidates, and helped to raise funds through two primary elections. She also served as the Bexar County campaign coordinator for several local and statewide elected officials, including Mayor Lila Cockrell, Judge Rose Spector, Gov. Mark White, and Attorney General Jim Maddox.

As a staff member of the Attorney General's Child Support Enforcement Division, Marilyn was a strong advocate for the needs of children. For more than 20 years, she served the AG as a Social Services Administrator and then Regional Outreach Coordinator. She launched an educational program to provide fathers and families with information and counseling regarding child support and paternity, and frequently made presentations to inmates in area jails.

Marilyn was born on February 26, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana to William E. Gibson and Letty Alma Ernst Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harvey W. Jones; son, Harvey Jones, Jr.; sisters, Letty L. Maloney and Ann Fraas; and parents. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Schweitzer (Michael), Shirley Bennett (Richard) and Sandra Thomson (Orrin); grandchildren, Monica Sonier, James Huston (Brandy), Steven Jones, and Marina Schweitzer; great-grandchild, Connor Huston; sisters, Carolyn G. Ernst and Bess Clark (Harry); brother, William Gibson (Kahala); and numerous nieces and nephews.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020

9:30 A.M.

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020

11:00 A.M.

UNIVERSITY

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

300 BUSHNELL

Rev. Alex Serna-Wallender will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity University.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
