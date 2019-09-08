|
March 15, 1930 Marilyn Kitty Hookman, age 89, was born March 15, 1930 in New York City to Max and Lillian (Goldstein) Katz. She is predeceased by her parents; her step-mother, Rose Katz; husband, Stanley L. Hookman
(Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force Retired). Survivors include her son, Lawrence Hookman and wife Kim; grandchildren, Nathaniel Hookman and wife Sarah, Aaron Hookman and wife Ariane, Adam Hookman, and Daniel Hookman; great grandchildren, Miles Hookman, Gresham Sowa and Devon Sowa; sister, Susan Gamza and numerous nieces and nepews.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
A Memorial service will follow at the Army Residence Community at 12:00 P.M. followed by a reception. Please sign the guestbook at www.colonialuniversal.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019