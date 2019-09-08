Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Marilyn Kitty Hookman

Marilyn Kitty Hookman Obituary
March 15, 1930 Marilyn Kitty Hookman, age 89, was born March 15, 1930 in New York City to Max and Lillian (Goldstein) Katz. She is predeceased by her parents; her step-mother, Rose Katz; husband, Stanley L. Hookman

(Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force Retired). Survivors include her son, Lawrence Hookman and wife Kim; grandchildren, Nathaniel Hookman and wife Sarah, Aaron Hookman and wife Ariane, Adam Hookman, and Daniel Hookman; great grandchildren, Miles Hookman, Gresham Sowa and Devon Sowa; sister, Susan Gamza and numerous nieces and nepews.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

A Memorial service will follow at the Army Residence Community at 12:00 P.M. followed by a reception. Please sign the guestbook at www.colonialuniversal.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
