August 19, 1944 - June 19, 2019
Marilyn Lee was born on August 19, 1944 in Port Arthur, Texas and went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur in 1962. She then attended Lamar Tech where she earned a degree in mathematics and then worked for NASA. There she met Alfred Lee and was married on March 25, 1967. She is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Catherine Marsh. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Alfred Lee; daughters Deborah Hernandez and husband Peter Hernandez, Jr, Patricia Harris and husband Rex Harris; sons Joel Lee, and Matthew Lee and wife Kathleen Lee. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Chapel services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, TX.
Published in Express-News on June 21, 2019