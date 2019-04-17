|
April 20, 1951 - April 11, 2019
Marilyn Leist, beloved and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grand mother went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born in Ennis, OK on April 20, 1951 to John and Ann Elley.
Preceding her in passing were: her parents; grandson, Orion Cavazos; sister, Kathryn Velten, and uncle, Tom Smiley.
Surviving relatives include: her loving husband of 31 years, Stephen Leist; their children, Scott Hodge (Tracy), Anita Hodge, Frank Hodge (Tiffany), Michael Hodge (Pepper), Roxanna Leist, Stephen M. Leist Jr. (Beth), Sherry Leist; grand children, John W., John A., Jonathon, Shelby, Dakoda, Savanna, Tray, Taylor, Amber, Aries, Dalon, Hailey, Noah, Brayden, Helena, Sarah, Emma, Samuel, Maggie, Meghan, Ciara; and numerous great-grand children.
You would be hard-pressed to find a person that touched more lives than Marilyn. She was dedicated to teaching children as was evident in her career as a teacher for 30 years. Marilyn didn't stop there. She continued by volunteering with numerous youth outreach programs. However, the organization that was nearest and dearest to her heart was the Boy Scouts of America.
Marilyn nurtured countless youths and became a second mother to so many in her over 45 years with the organization. Her dedication and commitment not only to the organization itself, but to the countless youths that she inspired was unmatched. Marilyn was awarded the highest award a volunteer in scouting could receive which is the Silver Beaver Award for service and dedication. She was a staple at McGimsey Park from Cub 'N Ones to Day Camps to Leader- ship training.
Marilyn was also a dedicated member of the Epiphany Ministry for Youthful Offenders for 12 years. She was the embodiment of Epiphany's emphasis which was "Listen, listen; love, love." She touched many of the Stars from the program and gave them a sense of hope which was previously not in their lives.
A memorial service for Marilyn Leist will be held at Good News Lutheran Church at 11020 Old Corpus Christi Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78223, on April 20th, beginning at 10:00 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Marilyn Leist to the Good News Lutheran Church.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 17, 2019