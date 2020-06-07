MARILYN PONCE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Harris Ponce of San Antonio, TX, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend, joined her husband Luis Ponce and many dear family members on May 11, 2020. Before passing peacefully in her home, she enjoyed her 80th birthday and Mother's Day with her children and grandchildren by her side. Raised in Kankakee, Illinois, in a bustling Catholic household, Marilyn began a life of adventure as a Navy wife and mother of three after graduating from St. Patrick High School and moving to Chicago. Devoted and loving, Marilyn was the cool mother our friends wished was their own, and she will be fondly remembered by her lifelong friends as well as her newest Brookdale buddies. Marilyn is survived by two of her five brothers, Michael and David Harris, her children Phil Ponce, Theresa Rankin, and Norma Thompson, eight grandchildren, and many caring nieces and nephews.

A homemaker, preschool teacher, bereavement counselor, and Lay Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, Marilyn's most fulfilling job was being full-time Grandma in San Antonio since 2004. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles, Scrabble, and computer games.

Marilyn will be interred with Luis at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ, at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved