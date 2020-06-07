Marilyn Harris Ponce of San Antonio, TX, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend, joined her husband Luis Ponce and many dear family members on May 11, 2020. Before passing peacefully in her home, she enjoyed her 80th birthday and Mother's Day with her children and grandchildren by her side. Raised in Kankakee, Illinois, in a bustling Catholic household, Marilyn began a life of adventure as a Navy wife and mother of three after graduating from St. Patrick High School and moving to Chicago. Devoted and loving, Marilyn was the cool mother our friends wished was their own, and she will be fondly remembered by her lifelong friends as well as her newest Brookdale buddies. Marilyn is survived by two of her five brothers, Michael and David Harris, her children Phil Ponce, Theresa Rankin, and Norma Thompson, eight grandchildren, and many caring nieces and nephews.

A homemaker, preschool teacher, bereavement counselor, and Lay Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, Marilyn's most fulfilling job was being full-time Grandma in San Antonio since 2004. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles, Scrabble, and computer games.

Marilyn will be interred with Luis at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ, at a later date.