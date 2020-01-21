|
It is with great sadness that we announce that our mom, Marilyn Terry Lanfear, died on January 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Marilyn was a well-known artist. Her artwork was serious, detailed, and extremely well thought out. She worked with many art forms. Marilyn was a skilled water colorist, oil painter, sculptor, paper maker, seamstress, designer—and more. Through her art she was also the chronicler of family stories. Her artwork is part of permanent museum collections in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, El Paso and Bentonville, Arkansas.
Marilyn was born in Waco, Texas, but raised in Corpus Christi. She attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi before transferring to The University of Texas at Austin, where she was an all-A student and member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was a beauty.
Marilyn went to college again later in her life after raising her children, obtaining a Master of Fine Arts degree from The University of Texas at San Antonio. She later taught art (drawing, design, and painting) at San Antonio College, The University of Oregon at Eugene, and William and Clark College in Portland, Oregon. She also lived and made art in New York City for many years beginning in the mid-1980s.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to, and is survived by, her four children, Theresa Helms (John), Richard Lanfear, Genie Lanfear, and Daniel Lanfear (Kate), five grandchildren, Ashlea Helms Mattoon, Benjamin Helms (Brooke), Nicole Lanfear, Allison Lanfear, and Walter Lanfear, and four great grandchildren, Theodore Hubbard, Beckett Hubbard, Halsey Mattoon and Ellie Helms.
She taught us all important life lessons about family, art, creativity, religion, and politics. Marilyn lived life fearlessly, taking new opportunities wherever they came. She had a life well lived and we may continue our conversations with her through her art. MEMORIAL SERVICEFRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 202011:00 AMCHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH510 BELKNAP PLACE
Those who desire may make memorial contributions to the San Antonio Art League and Museum, 130 King William St., San Antonio, Texas 78204.
