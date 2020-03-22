|
On March 18, 2020, Marilyn "Totsey" W. Caughey, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 92. Totsey was born on April 4, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Al and Gladys Whiting. She graduated from Brackenridge High School and attended The University of Texas in Austin, graduating as a Phi Beta Kappa and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. On November 22, 1951, she married Everett Caughey and they raised two daughters, Meredith and Mallory. Totsey loved meeting her friends at Oak Hills Country Club for a weekly game of bridge, which she did up until last year. Her greatest happiness came from being "Nanny" to her 5 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Everett Caughey, her sister, Viva Gene Ridgeway, daughters Meredith (John) Park and Mallory (Patrick) Breen and 5 grandchildren: Chris (Amanda) Park, Courtney (Eric) Reed, Colin (Lindsey) Park, Kelly (Matthew) Mattingly and Coy (Kellie) Breen. Her 10 wonderful great-grandchildren are: Mason and Easton Park, Drew, Cody and Blake Reed, Caleb and Camden Park, Maddison and Connor Mattingly and Mallorie Breen. Totsey was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Beth Ward. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Marilyn Caughey's memory to or a .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020