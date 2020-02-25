|
Marilynn Frances Reder, 79, of Boerne, Texas, passed peacefully away at home Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Boerne. A graveside service will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Marilynn was born on July 25, 1940 in Vernon, Texas to Wilmer Brown Franklin and Lady Frances Franklin. Generosity, patience, and understanding endeared her to all those fortunate to have met and known her. With a Master's in Education, her professional background teaching and traveling instilled her own and inspired others' continued interest learning and sharing through such broad interests and talents as Disciple study, musical performance, and wildlife conservation. Music was important to Marilynn - she played the dulcimer with a group called The Riverpickers, rang handbells at church, and played the piano at home. She was married to US Air Force Captain Frederick J. Reder for 19 years, until his death in 1985.
Marilynn is survived by her children, Kurt (Tiffany) Reder and Larissa Reder; her grandson, Willem; her brothers, Charles (Frances) Franklin and Richard (Annette) Franklin; and many nieces, nephews, and their children.
She was preceded in death by brother David Franklin.
The family expresses gratitude to many neighbors, friends, family, and agencies along the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases or the Rainbow Senior Center.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 25, 2020