May 6, 1926 - May 5, 2019
Marina Martinez Ramirez born on May 6, 1926 went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her mother, Josefa Martinez; father, Amador Martinez and son, Mario Alberto Ramirez.
She is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Rafael Santiago Ramirez; daughters, Mary Villarreal and husband Charlie Castillja, Gloria Alicia Reyna and husband Toby Reyna, Aurora Ortiz, Susie Ramirez and husband Sonny Ramirez and Marina Adair; sons, Rafael Alfonso Ramirez and wife Barbie Ramirez, and Rafael Santiago Ramirez Jr. and wife Rosie Ramirez; 19 grandchildren; 36 great- grandchildren; 6 great-great- grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
She was a loving Christian woman whom always prayed for everyone who visited her home. She will de missed tremendously by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession will depart Hillcrest Funeral Home Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM for Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019