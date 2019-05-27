Home

Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-7770
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
Mario A. Garza


Mario A. Garza Obituary
June 10, 1947 - May 24, 2019
Mario A. Garza was born on June 10, 1947 in Los Saenz, Texas to Santos and Eustolia Garza. Mario passed away on May 24, 2019 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Mario graduated from Roma High School in 1966 and served his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970, where he was awarded the Purple Heart during his service in Vietnam. Upon his return from Vietnam, he married his high school sweetheart, Estela. They were married for 46 years before she proceeded him in death in 2015. They had three sons. Mario started a successful business, Superior Vinyl Tops, then later joined the U.S. Postal Service as a mail handler where he retired in 2009. He is survived in death by his three sons Mario A. Garza Jr. (Leticia), Alex Garza (Lydia), and Cesar J. Garza (Yolanda) and three grand children Miranda Clarissa, Isabella Evalise, and Javier Mateo.
Family will be receiving friends, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00pm-7:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Sunset North Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Dominic's Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on May 27, 2019
