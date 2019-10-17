San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
1953 - 2019
Mario G. Garza Obituary

"Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and dear friend Mario G. Garza passed away on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at the age of 66.

Mario was a dedicated husband of 37 years to his wife Mary Helen Garza and they enjoyed spending their days of retirement together. Mario leaves behind his loving wife to forever cherish his memory.

Mario joined the Air Force at a young age and after serving he had a successful career at Kelly Air Force Base. He continued to work for the City of San Antonio long after he retired.

He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his loving, kind, and generous nature. Mario had a passion for Tejano music, fixing cars, home improvement, traveling with his family, and he loved watching science fiction and comedy. He will be tremendously missed.

He is preceded in death by his father Baldemar R. Garza Sr., mother Trinidad G. Garza, his brothers Mario Garza, Rudy Garza and Jaime G. Garza, and his sister, Sylvia Orozco. Mario is survived by his beloved wife Mary Helen, his son Mario Garza Jr., his son and daughter-in-law, John J. Garza and Valerie Barrera; Mario is also survived by his brothers David Garza, Joe Garza and wife Judy, Richard Garza and wife Julie, Baldemar G. Garza Jr. and wife Rosa Linda R., and sisters Irma Garza, Emma Davila and husband Daniel, Martha Mendez and husband Martin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday October 18th, 2019 at 5:00pm with a rosary to follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary located at 1101 McCullough Avenue. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com "

Published in Express-News on Oct. 17, 2019
