July 8, 1951 - August 15, 2019
Mario G. Rodriguez, born in San Antonio, Texas on July 8, 1951 and went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2019 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Pilar and Cruzita Rodriguez; Son: Mark Anthony Rodriguez; Sister: Jovita Coronado; Brothers: Pilar Rodriguez Jr. and Fernando Rodriguez, and Great-grandson: Mario Matthew Rodriguez V. He was survived by his Wife: Maria E. Rodriguez; Sons: Mario Rodriguez Jr. (Irene) and Gabriel Rodriguez (Diana Casso); Daughter: Lisa R. James (Andrew); Sisters: Mary Galvan and Yolanda Torres; Brothers: Gilbert Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez, Arturo Rodriguez, John Rodriguez and Ricky Rodriguez; Granddaughters: Abany, Desiree, Mercedes, Melina, Marisa, Gabriella, Giana, Neveah and Iliana; Grandsons: Mario Matthew, Luis, Mark Anthony, Nathan Ryan, Andrew Rashaad, Mario IV and Mark Angel and 11 Great-grandchildren and numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, Texas, 78207) with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm. Funeral will depart on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9:45am for Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019