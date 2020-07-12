1/1
MARIO SURDI
1928 - 2020
Mario Surdi, age 91, passed away peacefully at home in San Antonio, TX. He was born on Dec, 11, 1928 to Vincent (Vincenzo) and Henrietta (Enrichetta) Surdi in Brooklyn NY. He graduated from Queens College. He was married to Diane Surdi (Zell). He had four children and three step children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren that he dearly loved.

After graduating from Queens College he worked as a civilian at Fort Monmouth, NJ as an instructor for GIs. He then went to work for IBM as a senior programmer and was IBM's representative on the world ANCI committee. He retired with IBM after 32 years and then went to work of HP where he finally retired.

He loved classical music, the opera and played concert piano. He had a passion for quantum physics. Mario loved to tease and teach both young and old alike, always with a big heart.

Mario is preceded in death by his parents and son Vincent and is survived by his wife Diane, son Guy, his daughters Rita and Anna Widmeyer, stepson Michael Naso, step- daughters Kim Brown, Vicki Naso, grandchildren Michael and Allen Widmeyer, Madison Yielding, Zachary Hald, Sarah McConnell ,Sam McConnell, Jake Naso, great-grandsons Raiden and Jackson Garcia.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Trinity Hospice for the care that our wonderful beloved received.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation and American Heart Association.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
