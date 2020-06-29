Marion A. "Al" Olson Jr.
1946 - 2020
Marion A. (Al) Olson, Jr. passed away at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Always a true gentleman, Al was passionate about helping others and finding enjoyment while making a difference in the world. He was a man of high character, consistently demonstrating integrity, trustworthiness, thoughtfulness, humility, and loyalty. He valued his family and community and was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. His strong faith, his tireless energy, and his passion for all his endeavors enabled him to never give up.

Al was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 11, 1946, to Martha and Marion A. Olson Sr., and was one of four children. Al attended Alamo Heights High School and served as President of the Student Body his senior year. He graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Texas, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving in the U.S. Army, Al earned his CPA license and he enrolled in St. Mary's Law School, where he graduated at the top of his class. Al was in private law practice for several years before becoming a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee.

Al married the love of his life, Carol Fischer, on July 22, 1972. Al's love and devotion to Carol was evident during their two-year courtship. Even before their first date, Al not only knew himself, but told Carol that he was going to marry her. They spent their years together deeply caring for and loving each other.

They enjoyed traveling with friends often to Longhorn football games, spending time at the coast fishing, and hunting trips to South Texas. Al was a devoted father to his two daughters, Catherine and Lacey. He was so proud of them, always supportive and encouraging, and his competitive nature could be seen when they were cheerleading at their tennis matches, softball games, and at UT Longhorn games. He was master of the grill and frequently hosted his friends for his delicious barbecued chicken, brisket, beef ribs, smoked turkey, grilled hamburgers served with his mother's homemade mayonnaise, pinto beans, and at Christmas, his renowned eggnog.

Al demonstrated his generosity of spirit through his distinguished service as a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee in San Antonio for 33 years. He served as President of the National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees and President of Trustee Educator Network. Due to his tireless efforts, The Marion "Al" Olson Endowment Fund for Debtor Education was established in his honor to advance consumer debtor education throughout the United States and to specifically provide scholarships to Chapter 13 Trustees in need for the purpose of initiating or improving debtor education in their districts.

Al was a people magnet and was especially drawn to children, as they were to him. As President of Alamo Heights Little League, he was instrumental in developing a girls' softball program.

He served as King Antonio LXIII and helped form what came to be known as the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation, supporting children's charities throughout South Texas. Al was also President of the Metropolitan YMCA. He served as President of the San Antonio German Club, and for decades, as a member of the Order of the Alamo, he coordinated the production of the Fiesta Coronation.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Caroline Olson Flannery. He leaves behind Carol, his beloved wife of 47 years, as well as his daughters, Catherine Bishop and husband Matt, and Lacey Shannon and husband Chris, along with five beautiful grandchildren, William, Andrew, and Liza Bishop and Isla and Tate Shannon. He is survived by his brothers, George Olson, and Carl Olson and wife Polly; and his brother-in-law, John Flannery, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

The family wishes to express love and appreciation to Betty Estrada, Sharon McPhail, and Roseann Honea who cared for Al with love and devotion during the last 7 years of his illness. They were Al's angels.

If you wish to honor Al's memory, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association, 10223 McAllister Fwy. #100, San Antonio, Texas 78216

A private memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30th, for family members

only due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus. The funeral service will be livestreamed and will be available for the public to view via this link.

https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventld=2097_9158

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Al was a wonderful person and terrific mentor. He will be greatly missed. Best wishes to his family.
Debbie Langehennig
Friend
June 26, 2020
Marion, Al was a beautiful man and dear friend and he will be missed but hes in a better body and a better place now. He was a warrior loved by many and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family . Love, Roy Bechtol
roy bechtol
Friend
June 26, 2020
Al was a prince among the chapter thirteen trustee community. Aside from leading us an officer for the really formative years of the National Association of Chapter Thirteen Trustees, he was an outspoken advocate of financial literacy and education for debtors (even before it became popular in Washington).

For those of you that never got to know the trustee side of Al, he was a force for good - for trustees, for debtors and for the system. And he could put away hot peppers than would make most of us weep. He will be missed.
Hank Hildebrand
Friend
June 26, 2020
My sincere condolences to Carol and their family. I have many wonderful memories of Al over the many years he was trustee. Memories of fun times, serious discussions and everything in between.
Kathleen Leavitt
Friend
June 28, 2020
Al was a true gentleman and a fine person.
Bruce Goldston
Friend
June 28, 2020
Carol, Catherine and Lacey we are so sorry to hear about Al. What a special man he was and now he is whole again. You all are the dearest family and so loved. Our hearts are with you.
Lucille and Jim
Lucille Travis
Friend
June 28, 2020
Carol, Catherine and Lacey, sending much love and prayers to you all. Al was a great man and boss yo work for. I am the person and employee I am today because he hired a woman with only a high school education. He provided me and my family many opportunities in life and always treated us as equals. I have so many wonderful memories and the one that sticks out mostly is at Christmas when he would sing What a Wonderful World Louis Armstrong style. Rest In Peace dear man and I know that this world was a better place because you were in it.
Ronda Perez
Coworker
June 28, 2020
Carol, Catherine and Lacy. My heart hurts with the lost of your husband and father. He was a special person and a wonderful boss for 33 years. He has made lasting memories with so many. Now God has given him peace and rest. Al you will always be missed and loved. My prayers are with the Olson family.
Donna Young
Coworker
June 28, 2020
My wonderful brother might best be described with this 21 word salute, which I crafted with help from The Boy Scouts & Winston Churchill: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful,Thrifty, Brave, Clean, & Reverent.....Never Give Up, Never Give Up, Never, Never, Never
Carl Olson
Brother
June 28, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt and deepest condolences on the loss of your husband and father. My prayers are with you all as you face his loss.
Sonya Perez Kamal
Friend
June 27, 2020
What can I say about this great man. It was a pleasure to work for you. You always treated your employees like family no matter what. You showed us what leadership is. I could go on and on about what a great man you were but if you knew him you already know. You will be missed. My prayers are with your family. Tell we meet again Al.
Karen Ploch
Coworker
June 27, 2020
My prayers and love go out to you! We all loved this beautiful man.
Marcia Wilson
Friend
June 26, 2020
Carol, Alan and I are so sorry to learn of Al's death. May time and fond memories ease your aching heart.
Barbara Dreeben
Friend
