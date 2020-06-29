Marion A. (Al) Olson, Jr. passed away at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Always a true gentleman, Al was passionate about helping others and finding enjoyment while making a difference in the world. He was a man of high character, consistently demonstrating integrity, trustworthiness, thoughtfulness, humility, and loyalty. He valued his family and community and was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. His strong faith, his tireless energy, and his passion for all his endeavors enabled him to never give up.

Al was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 11, 1946, to Martha and Marion A. Olson Sr., and was one of four children. Al attended Alamo Heights High School and served as President of the Student Body his senior year. He graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Texas, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving in the U.S. Army, Al earned his CPA license and he enrolled in St. Mary's Law School, where he graduated at the top of his class. Al was in private law practice for several years before becoming a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee.

Al married the love of his life, Carol Fischer, on July 22, 1972. Al's love and devotion to Carol was evident during their two-year courtship. Even before their first date, Al not only knew himself, but told Carol that he was going to marry her. They spent their years together deeply caring for and loving each other.

They enjoyed traveling with friends often to Longhorn football games, spending time at the coast fishing, and hunting trips to South Texas. Al was a devoted father to his two daughters, Catherine and Lacey. He was so proud of them, always supportive and encouraging, and his competitive nature could be seen when they were cheerleading at their tennis matches, softball games, and at UT Longhorn games. He was master of the grill and frequently hosted his friends for his delicious barbecued chicken, brisket, beef ribs, smoked turkey, grilled hamburgers served with his mother's homemade mayonnaise, pinto beans, and at Christmas, his renowned eggnog.

Al demonstrated his generosity of spirit through his distinguished service as a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee in San Antonio for 33 years. He served as President of the National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees and President of Trustee Educator Network. Due to his tireless efforts, The Marion "Al" Olson Endowment Fund for Debtor Education was established in his honor to advance consumer debtor education throughout the United States and to specifically provide scholarships to Chapter 13 Trustees in need for the purpose of initiating or improving debtor education in their districts.

Al was a people magnet and was especially drawn to children, as they were to him. As President of Alamo Heights Little League, he was instrumental in developing a girls' softball program.

He served as King Antonio LXIII and helped form what came to be known as the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation, supporting children's charities throughout South Texas. Al was also President of the Metropolitan YMCA. He served as President of the San Antonio German Club, and for decades, as a member of the Order of the Alamo, he coordinated the production of the Fiesta Coronation.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Caroline Olson Flannery. He leaves behind Carol, his beloved wife of 47 years, as well as his daughters, Catherine Bishop and husband Matt, and Lacey Shannon and husband Chris, along with five beautiful grandchildren, William, Andrew, and Liza Bishop and Isla and Tate Shannon. He is survived by his brothers, George Olson, and Carl Olson and wife Polly; and his brother-in-law, John Flannery, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

The family wishes to express love and appreciation to Betty Estrada, Sharon McPhail, and Roseann Honea who cared for Al with love and devotion during the last 7 years of his illness. They were Al's angels.

If you wish to honor Al's memory, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association, 10223 McAllister Fwy. #100, San Antonio, Texas 78216

A private memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30th, for family members

only due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus. The funeral service will be livestreamed and will be available for the public to view via this link.

https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventld=2097_9158

