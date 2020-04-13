Home

MARION CASTRO Obituary

Mariano Castro, age 77 of San Antonio, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on April 8, 2020. Mariano was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather, always putting family first and foremost in his life. Mariano served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Truckee, and in the U.S. Navy Reserve in the Seabee Construction Battalion, retiring after 20 years of service. He worked in the Engineering Dept. of the Audie Murphy VA Hospital from 1973 until retiring in 2002. He was active in the CYO boy's soccer and girl's fast-pitch softball programs at St. Paul Church, winning city championships. Mariano was pre-deceased by his father Henry Castro, mother Rebecca Castro, siblings: Henry, Edward and Corina. He is survived by Evelyn Castro, his wife of 51 years; children: Elsa (Heather Blumberg); David (Maria "Cissy"), Daniel (Darbi Jacob), Javier (Amy Kipp), Paul (Jacqueline Rhinehart); grandchildren: Joshua, Miranda Chavarria (Felix), Alexandra, Andrea, Isabella, Teresa, Emelia, and Juliana; brother, Carlos (Elisa); and numerous nieces and nephews. Because of current restrictions, we regret that the funeral services must be held in private. A memorial service with honors will be scheduled when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul's Catholic Church or the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 13, 2020
