Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:15 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Marion Francis "Dooley" Rundell passed away at home on the morning of Friday, November 22, 2019. He owned and operated a retail office furniture company, specializing in the acquisition and resale of quality and distinctive furnishings. His first business, Alamo Trading, evolved into Office Furniture Mart, which he operated until retirement. In his early years, Dooley was active in the Lion's Club and on the Board of Directors of the Battered Women's Shelter. He served as its president in the early 1980's, successfully organizing fundraising golf events to support this endeavor.

He is pre-deceased by the mother of his two daughters, Joyce Yeargen Rundell and granddaughter, Millie Boyd Barrett. Survivors are daughters, Ann Leighton and Nancy Boyd Lillie, husband, Wade; granddaughter Lindsay Boyd Hayhurst and husband, Seth; surviving spouse of Millie, Chris Barrett; and four great grandchildren; half brothers, Marion Miller Rundell and Ed Rundell. He is survived also by his wife of 36 years, Helen and her children, Kevin, Johnna, Deci and Dana (deceased).

A WWII Navy veteran, graveside services will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
