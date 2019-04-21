August 13, 1928 - April 16, 2019

Marion H. Brehmer, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, of 57 years. Joe is survived by his daughter, Karen (Charles) Cervenka, son, Charles (Roxann) Brehmer. Grandchildren; Brian (Summer) Cervenka, Angela (Mark) Pircher, Eric (Stephanie) Cervenka, Charley (Christy) Brehmer, Clay (Stephanie) Brehmer and eleven great grandchildren. Joe was a member of St. Margaret Mary's for sixty years. He volunteered in ministries such as Meals on Wheels where he delivered meals for the past 12 years. He recently returned to his childhood parish, St. Gerard's, where he attended elementary school. After graduating from Fox Tech, Joe began his career with Southwestern Bell where he retired as a PBX Repairman. Joe was a caring and giving man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Koval Assisted Living for their love and excellent care during our dad's final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or the . Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with a Rosary at 10:30 am, following with a Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Interment San Fernando Cemetery No.2.

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019