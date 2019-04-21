San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard's Catholic Church
1617 Iowa Street
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard's Catholic Church
1617 Iowa Street
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerard's Catholic Church
1617 Iowa Street
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:15 PM
San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Brehmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion H. "Joe" Brehmer


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion H. "Joe" Brehmer Obituary
August 13, 1928 - April 16, 2019
Marion H. Brehmer, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, of 57 years. Joe is survived by his daughter, Karen (Charles) Cervenka, son, Charles (Roxann) Brehmer. Grandchildren; Brian (Summer) Cervenka, Angela (Mark) Pircher, Eric (Stephanie) Cervenka, Charley (Christy) Brehmer, Clay (Stephanie) Brehmer and eleven great grandchildren. Joe was a member of St. Margaret Mary's for sixty years. He volunteered in ministries such as Meals on Wheels where he delivered meals for the past 12 years. He recently returned to his childhood parish, St. Gerard's, where he attended elementary school. After graduating from Fox Tech, Joe began his career with Southwestern Bell where he retired as a PBX Repairman. Joe was a caring and giving man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Koval Assisted Living for their love and excellent care during our dad's final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or the . Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with a Rosary at 10:30 am, following with a Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Interment San Fernando Cemetery No.2.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now