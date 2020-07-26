Marion Jo Fey went to be with her Lord on July 22, 2020 at age 76. She was born in San Antonio, TX on November 28, 1943 to Henry and Marie DeCock. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Tommy Fey, and her parents. Marion is survived by her 4 loving children, Pamela Frazier (Randall), William Fey (JoAnn), Donna Bachle (Jerome), and Sara Kauffmann (Frankie); 9 grandchildren, Jacob, Morgan and Madeleine Fey, Julee, Jon and Alee Bachle, Trey, Leyton and Kelsi Kauffmann; brother, Henry DeCock (Dorothy), sister, Margaret Keller (Henry Lee), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marion retired as a Transportation Supervisor after 30 years from the Southwest Independent School District. Her love for her Lord, her Tommy, her kids and her grandchildren will forever be how she wants to be remembered.

A Private Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020 from at Dellcrest Funeral Home with a Rosary to be live streamed at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 8:00 a. with a Funeral Mass to begin at 9:00am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste, TX. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.