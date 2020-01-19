|
Marion Johanna Wehmeyer was born, on 1 September 1934, in Bremerhaven, Germany to Albert Boemen and his wife Irma Nee Lorenzen.
She died on 9 January 2020 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 85. Marion is survived by her husband Bennie C. Wehmeyer, her son Ben G. Keller of Peoria AZ, her grandsons Erik Keller (Jamie Wilson), Matthew Keller (Jordan Freeman), and Daniel Keller (Leah Peterson), and 3 great grandchildren. Marion immigrated to the U.S. in 1966 and lived in Florida and Arizona before moving to Texas after she married Bennie on 10 January 1978. Marion was an exceptionally skilled seamstress, a great cook and an avid gardener. She loved music and could play both the guitar and the accordion. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the nurses and the staff of the Healthcare Center at Patriot
Heights for the fine care she received there during the last year. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 6914 Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78240.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020