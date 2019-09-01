|
December 7, 1944 - August 23, 2019
SAN ANTONIO - Marion Moore White, age 74, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio. She was in the presence of her loving family.
Marion was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on December 7, 1944. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dallas in 1962, and obtained a degree in sociology from Southern Methodist University. In 1966, she married the love of her life, John C. White, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas.
Marion was a devoted mother and grandmother, wonderful friend, and devout Christian. In her early life she was a social worker at the Red Cross both in Dallas and San Antonio, during which time she put her husband through law school. She spent many years fulfilling her calling as a mother and homemaker, and later worked in the administrative offices of St. Matthew Catholic Church as well as the Methodist Conference in San Antonio.
In 1990, Marion was diagnosed with incurable liver cancer and underwent a liver transplant at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, one of only two transplant hospitals performing what was an experimental surgery at the time. Her unexpected recovery was a medical marvel, and she deeply believed that every day of her life was a gift from God. She was profoundly grateful to her medical team and to her liver donor, and became a passionate advocate for organ donation.
Marion served on retreat teams for ACTS Missions for many years and she continued to be an avid supporter of ACTS until the time of her death. ACTS meant so much to her because she knew it was one of the most powerful ways that people could transform their lives and deepen their relationship with God.
Marion had a boundless and abiding love for God. She spread that love to everyone she knew through her generosity of spirit and her quiet faith. Even though she faced her own ongoing health trials, she constantly provided support to others experiencing illness or hardship. She brought so much beauty to this world. She needlepointed exquisite canvases. She cultivated a lovely garden and made a home for wild birds. She had a special connection to the Frio River in the Texas Hill Country, and she loved to feed the ducks at the family's ranch. She was inseparable from her dog Masai. Above all, her grandchildren Anne and Curtis were the great joy of her life. She spent many happy hours playing with them, caring for them, and as their special confidant.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Patricia Moore, and her brother, Scott Moore. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John C. White; daughter, Lisa White Shirley and her husband, Scott; son, Kevin C. White and his wife, Heidi; beloved grandchildren, Anne and Curtis White; and brother, Michael Moore.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 De Zavala Road, with a reception following. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mission Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACTS Missions, A Woman's Haven, or the . The family also encourages registration as an organ donor.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019