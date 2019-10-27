|
|
On October 19, 2019, 89-year-old Lake McQueeney resident Marion Pollard Chandler went home to Heaven.
Marion Chandler and her husband Joe moved to Seguin, Texas in 1993 after living in San Antonio for over three decades. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Joe Chandler; by her parents Sara and Pearson Pollard; and by her brother and sister-in-law Trulock and Nancy Pollard.She is survived by: her son Joe Chandler, Jr. and his wife Tricia; her son Robert Trulock Chandler and his wife Freddie Ann; and her daughter Sara Chandler Beal; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 201 E. Nolte St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, with Reverend Gordon Scheible officiating. A reception will follow in McKeogh Hall.
She asked that all who wish to honor her do so by reading a book to a child.
