August 13, 1934 - August 19, 2019
Marjorie Ann Meyer Hickman, age 85, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on August 13, 1934 in Marlin, Texas to Robert Charles Meyer and Amalia Portele. Marjorie graduated from Marlin High School. She married her husband Jim in 1956. In recent years, Marj became very active in the St. Mark's Women's Guild. She was preceded in death by her first child, Jimmie; parents; husband, Jimmie Daren Hickman; brothers, George Meyer and Charles Theodore Meyer; and sister in law, Mary Helen Meyer. She is survived by her children, Andrea Fontenot (JD), Daren Hickman (Cecilia) and Gregory Hickman; grand- children, Jacob and Nolan Fontenot, Karlee Loch (Josh), and Hayden and Andrew Hickman; great-grand- children, Arabella Hastings, Jackson, Brooks and Hudson Loch; sister in law, Vicky Meyer; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27 at 6:00pm, followed by the rosary at 7:00pm at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30am at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Kevin Ryan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
