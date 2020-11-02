1/1
MARJORIE CAMERON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Cameron, born March 31, 1920 in San Antonio, Texas, passed away at age 100 on October 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Hattie Aaron; brother, Richie Aaron; sisters, Joyce South and Jewel Thorne; son-in-law, Phil Tolbert & her husband of 63 years Morris Cameron.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Tolbert; granddaughter, Amber Tolbert; niece, nephews & close friend Wanda Coward.

Marjorie graduated from Harlendale & was voted best natured. She devoted her life to being a homemaker and was a great caretaker to her family. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles, play poker, watch football & the Spurs. After accepting Christ as her personal Savior in 1979, she became a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Our family is grateful to the staff, nurses and CNA's at the Heights on Huebner for their many years of great care. Also to Kindred's Hospice nurse, Heidi, for her loving heart and care. Chaplain Kim Jarrell was faithful with songs & prayers as well as Concordia's John & Sara Kammrath. We are so thankful for their love & kindness.

A private family only gathering will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved