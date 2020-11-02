Marjorie Cameron, born March 31, 1920 in San Antonio, Texas, passed away at age 100 on October 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest & Hattie Aaron; brother, Richie Aaron; sisters, Joyce South and Jewel Thorne; son-in-law, Phil Tolbert & her husband of 63 years Morris Cameron.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Tolbert; granddaughter, Amber Tolbert; niece, nephews & close friend Wanda Coward.

Marjorie graduated from Harlendale & was voted best natured. She devoted her life to being a homemaker and was a great caretaker to her family. She loved to read, work crossword puzzles, play poker, watch football & the Spurs. After accepting Christ as her personal Savior in 1979, she became a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Our family is grateful to the staff, nurses and CNA's at the Heights on Huebner for their many years of great care. Also to Kindred's Hospice nurse, Heidi, for her loving heart and care. Chaplain Kim Jarrell was faithful with songs & prayers as well as Concordia's John & Sara Kammrath. We are so thankful for their love & kindness.

A private family only gathering will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park.