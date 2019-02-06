|
|
September 15, 1929 - January 31, 2019
Marjorie Coleman Furr, age 89, passed away peacefully January 31, 2019. Marjorie was born in San Antonio on September 15, 1929. She earned her bachelor's degree from Texas A&I Kingsville and went on to obtain a master's degree in education from North Texas State University. From a very young age, when she would come home and teach her younger sister what she had learned at school that day, Marjorie loved teaching. She taught in both the Fort Worth and Waco areas and helped develop and pioneer the Promise Program for gifted/talented students in San Antonio's Northside ISD from where she retired in 1993 with 22 years of service.
She was an active member of Oak Hills Lions Club where she held various offices. She earned the Lions Club International Foundation's highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship, which recognizes an individual's commitment and dedication to humanitarian work. Marjorie had a special place in her heart for the Texas Lions Camp, a residential summer camp for children with physical disabilities, type 1 diabetes and cancer.
As a teenager, Marjorie was in the Order of the Rainbow for Girls as well as the Bluebonnet Drama Club, a sub-junior club sponsored by the Kingsville Women's Club. She also served as executive director of the Camp Fire Girls of Kingsville at one time.
In addition to teaching, Marjorie loved her family, traveling, cats, gardening, and the Kentucky Derby, which she attended in 2010, fulfilling a lifelong dream. She was known for her kindness, compassion, and dry wit.
She is survived by her husband, Collin Furr, sister Fran Sharpe, brother Jim Coleman and his wife Carol, sister-in-law Nancy Coleman, children and their spouses John Potter (Carol), Shelley Potter (Tom Cummins), David Potter (Terri), Steven Potter (Janice), and Jeanie Potter Graham (Keith), stepchildren Collin D. Furr, Connie Furr, Barbara Jean Furr, grand children Michael, Katie, Michele, Thomas, Nicole, Will, Matt, Lindsay, Amanda, Steven, Jr., Taylor, and Kipton, step-grandchildren Ron, Roger, Michelle, Lori, Randy, Jason, Justin, Kristofer, Douglas, Daniel, Leibold, Crystal, Elaine, and Zackary, nineteen great grandchildren, and five great, great grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Carrie Northway Coleman, her brother Bill Coleman, and stepchildren Cathy Hogan, Duane Furr, Colleen Furr Mays.
Services will be Saturday, February 9th at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, with visitation at 1:00 PM, service at 2:00, and committal at 3:00.
Remembrances may be made in the form preferred by friends. For friends who desire to make memorial donations, the family suggests contributions to the Texas Lions Camp, the Alzheimer's Foundation, or the Northside Education Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019