|
|
Marjorie E. Boubel was called home to be with the Lord on January 16th, 2020, at the age of 88.
Margie was born and lived in San Antonio all her life. She is preceded in death by her parents Jennie and Homer Schott, husband Robert L. Boubel, son Bobby Boubel, daughters Shawn, Jennie and Virginia Boubel, brother Walter (Buddy) Winters, sister Camilla (Tinsey) Neeley, and brother Bill Schott. Margie is survived by her brothers Tommy, Roy, Homer, David, Jimmy and Dee Schott, her son Bradford Boubel and wife Adrianna, daughter Lisa Norcross and husband Dennis, grandchildren Tiffany Wells and husband Aaron, Elyce Norcross, Claire Puentes and husband Robby, Bradford (Woobie) Boubel and wife Lyly, Josh and Kaeli Boubel, greatgrandchildren Aidan and Anniston Wells, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 1523 Iowa St., on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at noon followed by a lunch at the Church Hall.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Margie's name may be made to St. Jude's, Right to Life, or the St. Gerard's Renovation Project.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020