Marjorie Earhart, lovingly known as "Marge", went to be with the Lord August 25, 2020. She passed with grace and dignity, just like she lived.

She was born July 30, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Carl and Faye Williams. Marge served as Vice President for many years at First Federal Savings Bank. She was very well known among her peers through her professional and volunteer work. Marge was a member of Coker United Methodist Church. She volunteered with the Coker Food Pantry since its opening in 2009 and served as a teacher at her beloved New Spirit Sunday School Class. When she wasn't volunteering, Marge enjoyed water aerobics and playing Bunco with her "girls" who she loved. She will be very dearly missed by her family and friends.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents and life partner, Cecil R. Jones.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pati Jo Zimmermann; son, Michael Edward Earhart; daughter in law, Vickie Earhart; grandchildren, Chase Michael Earhart, Daniel Zimmermann and wife, April, Matthew Zimmermann and wife, Cassie, Joshua Zimmermann and Luke Zimmermann and wife, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sophia, Asher, Levi, Briley and wife, Morgan, Cade, Emma and Emerson.

The family would like to thank the exceptional staff of Freedom Hospice, Promise Senior Solutions and her nurse, Nicole for their compassion and care during her final days. A special thank you to her long-time caregiver and friend Shirley, who took care of her like she was her own mother and helped make her days brighter; special thanks to Julie Schmidt who flew in from California and lovingly cared for Mom her last week of life and to Maime, Ruth and Nellie who always cared for her. We truly appreciate all you have done for her and our family.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home (5611 E. Houston St. San Antonio, TX) 8am to 9:30am.

A private service will be held at Coker United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

