Marjorie Josephine Lutz Eckert – Our beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and known to many as a "second mother" joined her Lord and savior on October 12, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep at age 90. Born November 1, 1929 to her loving parents Milton and Josephine Lutz in San Antonio, Texas. Marjorie "Margie" attended St. Ann's Catholic School and St. Mary's High School in San Antonio where she met many lifelong friends. After high school, Margie worked for the telephone company Southwestern Bell as a switchboard operator. As the story has been told, she first met Charlie when she was on a date with his college roommate, lifelong friend, Clifton Bolner. Not long after that date, Margie knew that Charlie was the one for her. After Charlie graduated from Texas A&M, they were married on June 11, 1949 and celebrated 65 wonderful and busy years together. They built their dream home in San Antonio and were blessed with nine children. Mom dedicated her life to her husband and tirelessly raising their 6 girls, 3 boys and the occasional neighborhood friends, nieces and nephews, and children's teammates. She spent hours hauling kids to school, sporting events and of course, the doctor for numerous broken bones and other ailments. She was known as the ambulance driver for St. Mary's athletics. She and Dad never missed an event even if they had to split up in order to attend them. They were founding members of St. Luke's Catholic Church where they served for over 54 years on many committees and contributed tuition for 25 consecutive years for all nine children. Mom and Dad enjoyed spending time with the special couples in the Rose of Sharon Guild, siblings and in-laws at family reunions, enjoying Sundays at city parks playing horseshoes and dominoes, trips to Las Vegas, Branson, Lake Charles, the Texas coast and of course, the Cottage in Stonewall. Mom loved attending her children's events and being a booster club member for Holmes High School and St. Mary's University. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her three boys she lost following birth, the love of her life, Charles Lindy, her beloved son Daniel Thomas, brothers Milton and Clayton Lutz, sons-in-laws Roy Miller and Jerry Keen. Marjorie is survived by siblings Rita Mecke, Francis Neugebauer, Geraldine Guildner (Johnny), Thomas Lutz, (Trudy), Barbara Gittinger, and Virginia Shannon, and her eight children, Catherine Schneider (George), Charles Eckert Jr. (Jo), Robert Eckert (Felicia), Margaret Miller, Jean Keen, Nancy Menger (Todd), Donna Fields (Andy), and Patricia Guevara (Ignacio). Grandkids Katie and Elizabeth Schneider, Rebecca Roberts (Sean), Charles Eckert III, Kayla and Lucas Eckert, Matthew and Jonathan Miller, Jennifer Navarro (Joey), Nathan Eckert (Krystal), Samantha and Lindy Menger, Hannah Heiligman (Weston), Drew, and Allison Fields, Jesse and Anthony Guevara, and step grandchildren Jim Thigpen, Jill Keen, Chad and Troy Miller. Great-grandchildren Lorelei Miller, Khloe and Maddison Navarro, Travis and Colton Eckert, Addison Fields, EllieLynn Roberts and step great-grandchildren, Sarah Thigpen, Levi Symington and Lilly Dexter, Audrie, Adam and Johnathan Abdallah, and more than 50 nieces, nephews, and cousins. We will miss you Mom but we know you are Rejoicing with our Lord and your Love, Charlie. "Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness." Proverbs 31:25-28 Visitation will be on Monday, October 19 beginning at 8:30AM, Rosary at 9:15AM and Funeral Mass at 10:00AM, all at St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North with family and close friends welcome.