Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Polasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Nell (Hauerland) Polasek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Nell (Hauerland) Polasek Obituary

Marjorie Nell (Hauerland) Polasek, loving wife and mother, was surround by her devoted family when the Lord called her home on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at the age of 89.

She was born in Sugar Land, Texas on September 29, 1930. Marjorie was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend. She will be greatly missed. Marjorie, enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, quilting, bowling, dancing and yellow roses. Most of all, she enjoyed sharing time with her family, who were the most important people in her life.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Hauerland; father, Emmett Hauerland; brother, Charles A.Hauerland; granddaughter Julia D. Busscher and great-grandson, Henry Turmelle. She is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her best friend and husband of 69 years, Lt Col (Ret.) Bill E. Polasek; her children, Marinell, Wanda, Kenneth and Judy; her five grandchildren, two step grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a beloved nephew.

A memorial service will be held at Schertz Funeral Home at 2p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Condolences may be offered at www.SCHERTZFUNERALHOME.COM.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now