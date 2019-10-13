|
|
Marjorie Nell (Hauerland) Polasek, loving wife and mother, was surround by her devoted family when the Lord called her home on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at the age of 89.
She was born in Sugar Land, Texas on September 29, 1930. Marjorie was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend. She will be greatly missed. Marjorie, enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, quilting, bowling, dancing and yellow roses. Most of all, she enjoyed sharing time with her family, who were the most important people in her life.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Hauerland; father, Emmett Hauerland; brother, Charles A.Hauerland; granddaughter Julia D. Busscher and great-grandson, Henry Turmelle. She is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her best friend and husband of 69 years, Lt Col (Ret.) Bill E. Polasek; her children, Marinell, Wanda, Kenneth and Judy; her five grandchildren, two step grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a beloved nephew.
A memorial service will be held at Schertz Funeral Home at 2p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Condolences may be offered at www.SCHERTZFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019