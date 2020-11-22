Marjorie Toler Allen passed away November 16, 2020. She was born in Carbondale, Illinois July 23, 1932 to C. Gilbert and Mary Sturm Toler. She graduated from Southern Illinois University June 13, 1954 where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. On June 20, 1954, she married Jerry E. Allen who preceded her in death January 24, 1965. She was a retired teacher and had moved to San Antonio to be near her family.

She was a member of the Oak Meadow United Methodist Church and Alpha Delta Kappa International Sorority for Women Educators. She enjoyed spending her retirement years near her family, playing bridge and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a brother, Donald W. Toler. She is survived by a son, Andrew and his wife, Ellen of San Antonio; grandsons, James A. Allen and Daniel R. Allen, both in Austin, Texas; a niece, Lisa Toler of Pomona, Missouri as well as various cousins.

Due to the pandemic, only graveside services will be held at this time with interment in Flora, Illinois.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.

