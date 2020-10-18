Marjorie Travis May, age 92, passed away peacefully October 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Marjorie was born January 7, 1928 in Aitkin, Minnesota to Ina Marsh and Clive Travis. She spent her early years in Crosby, Minnesota with her 5 siblings. Following high school, she married Allan F. May, also of Crosby. Shortly after marriage, they moved to San Antonio where they started their married life and family, and where Allan practiced as an architect. Marjorie's life was busy and fulfilling with 4 children and numerous interests and creative projects inside and outside the home.

Marjorie was a charter member of the guild at St. Pius X Catholic Church and later attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a wonderful cook, entertainer, and seamstress. She loved home decorating, travel, historic novels, and tennis.

Above all else, Mimi (as her grandchildren called her) loved to have fun! She taught all her children how to water ski at an early age and loved having family gatherings and big dinners. She had a wide circle of close friends with whom she kept in good contact until the very end, including her Mahjong, CRAFT group, and tennis friends.

Allan, her husband of 53 years passed in 2000. Marge was then fortunate to meet and marry William S. Dillow with whom she spent her last 16 years. Bill has been a caring, patient, and supportive partner to her and was a very positive spirit to the very end. The May children are extremely grateful to him!

Marjorie leaves behind her children, Deborah May Bullock, Jerome Allan May, Barbie May Morris, and Phillip May; grandchildren, Alison May, Kit McConnico, Andrew McConnico, Libby Morris, Sarajane Morris, and Emily May; and great-grandchildren, Holland and Charlie. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Porter Loring North.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Animal Defense League.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with