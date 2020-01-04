|
Marjorie Natalie Kelley Williams, age 97, passed away on Monday, December 23rd, 2019, holding a picture of her late husband Ray, eagerly awaiting their reunion. She was born October 3, 1922 in San Antonio to Ed & Annie Kelley. She married the love of her life, Ray Williams, and was a devoted wife and mother.
Marjorie was a descendant of John "Jack" Coker who fought in the Battle of San Jacinto of the Texas Revolution. She attended a one-room schoolhouse that served the community founded by the Coker family. She and Ray raised their four children as active members of Coker United Methodist Church.
She was full of fun and energy and as the Grandkids can attest—quite a rascal and a jokester. Her priority in life was always her family! She will be deeply missed.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray. She is survived by her sons Jim Williams and wife, Pam; Jerry Williams and wife, Nancy; daughters, Natalie Leibold and husband, Eddie, Cindy Fortson and husband, Marc.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Jim, Jason, Kellie, Tiffany, Clint, Joshua, Matt, Malorie, Mitch, Abigail, Marshall, Allison, Audrey and 21great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Haner and husband, Jerome and numerous nieces and nephews that all held a special place in her heart.FUNERAL SERVICESUNDAY, JANUARY 5, 20202:00 PMPORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Rev. Marc Fortson will officiate. Interment to follow at the historic Coker Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coker Methodist Cemetery Fund
Published in Express-News on Jan. 4, 2020