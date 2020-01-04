San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Williams Obituary

Marjorie Natalie Kelley Williams, age 97, passed away on Monday, December 23rd, 2019, holding a picture of her late husband Ray, eagerly awaiting their reunion. She was born October 3, 1922 in San Antonio to Ed & Annie Kelley. She married the love of her life, Ray Williams, and was a devoted wife and mother.

Marjorie was a descendant of John "Jack" Coker who fought in the Battle of San Jacinto of the Texas Revolution. She attended a one-room schoolhouse that served the community founded by the Coker family. She and Ray raised their four children as active members of Coker United Methodist Church.

She was full of fun and energy and as the Grandkids can attest—quite a rascal and a jokester. Her priority in life was always her family! She will be deeply missed.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray. She is survived by her sons Jim Williams and wife, Pam; Jerry Williams and wife, Nancy; daughters, Natalie Leibold and husband, Eddie, Cindy Fortson and husband, Marc.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Jim, Jason, Kellie, Tiffany, Clint, Joshua, Matt, Malorie, Mitch, Abigail, Marshall, Allison, Audrey and 21great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Haner and husband, Jerome and numerous nieces and nephews that all held a special place in her heart.

FUNERAL SERVICE

SUNDAY,

JANUARY 5, 2020

2:00 PM

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Rev. Marc Fortson will officiate. Interment to follow at the historic Coker Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coker Methodist Cemetery Fund

You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now