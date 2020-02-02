|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Margie. She died on January 3, 2020 after a long and difficult struggle from the effects of her mental illness. We are all grateful that she is now at peace.
Born on October 12, 1964 in San Antonio, TX, Margie is preceded in death by her parents; Susan Cassin Harris and Jerome K. Harris, Jr. and aunt, Marjory J. Harris. Margie is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Morgan, Jr.; stepmother, Susan W. Harris; sisters Nancy H. Nash and Laurie Harris; brother, Jerry Harris, III; nephew, William A. Nash V; niece Eliza Nash; aunts, Ellen Cassin (Ewell) Muse and JoAnne Cassin; uncle, Earle Martin and many wonderful cousins. Margie was an outstanding and popular student throughout her years in school. She was a graduate of MacArthur HS (class of '83) and went on to graduate from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio (class of '89) with a Bachelors degree in Communications Arts. Margie had a passion for spending time with her best friends and cultivating her creative writing skills.
Although Margie suffered from mental illness for much of her life, she always maintained an energetic and inquisitive approach to her experiences. Through the loving devotion of her father and her stepmother Susan, she was always safe, supported and cherished. In 2000, Margie married Kenneth L. Morgan, Jr. who was the love of her life and constant companion until her death. Margie and Ken loved spending time with their beloved calico cat Cindy, going to concerts, community events and most especially bowling and traveling to Port A.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00 pm at the Church of Reconciliation, 8900 Starcrest Dr., SA, Tx 78217. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NAMI/ San Antonio (National Alliance on Mental Illness) nami-sat.org
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020