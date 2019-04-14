Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
For more information about
Mark Derby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Derby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Alan Derby


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Alan Derby Obituary
June 17, 1963 - April 8, 2019
Mark Alan Derby, age 55, passed away April 8, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 17, 1963 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Leticia Derby; children, Mariah Ann Derby and Joshua Micheal Derby; grandson, Kai Alijah Derby; parents, David and Marsha Derby; brothers, Kenneth (Monica) Derby, Brian (Rebecca) Derby, Christopher (Tacey) Derby; Niece's Tiffany (Clint) Allen, Stephanie Faulkner, Jennifer , Jayci, Kylah; Nephews Jacob, Ashton; Aunt's/Uncle Linda (Bill) Fenoglio, Nancy Ulrich; Cousins Lori, Nolan Fenoglio, Brittany Ulrich Jeans; Extended family, the Jasso family, Jason Olivencia, Lillie Salazar, Richard Robles; Beloved pet's Nalah, Symba, Baymax and Kali. Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a funeral service at 7:00 PM
We would like to honor Mark and his memory by creating a sea of camo. If you are able please wear camo for his visitation and service.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Download Now