June 17, 1963 - April 8, 2019
Mark Alan Derby, age 55, passed away April 8, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 17, 1963 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Leticia Derby; children, Mariah Ann Derby and Joshua Micheal Derby; grandson, Kai Alijah Derby; parents, David and Marsha Derby; brothers, Kenneth (Monica) Derby, Brian (Rebecca) Derby, Christopher (Tacey) Derby; Niece's Tiffany (Clint) Allen, Stephanie Faulkner, Jennifer , Jayci, Kylah; Nephews Jacob, Ashton; Aunt's/Uncle Linda (Bill) Fenoglio, Nancy Ulrich; Cousins Lori, Nolan Fenoglio, Brittany Ulrich Jeans; Extended family, the Jasso family, Jason Olivencia, Lillie Salazar, Richard Robles; Beloved pet's Nalah, Symba, Baymax and Kali. Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a funeral service at 7:00 PM
We would like to honor Mark and his memory by creating a sea of camo. If you are able please wear camo for his visitation and service.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019