Our beloved, Mark Anthony Castro, was born on April 13, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas. He went home to be with our Lord on August 4, 2020 (age 70). Mark is survived by his devoted mother, Aurora G. Castro, and siblings Aida, Jacqueline (Julian), Alfred and many nephews, and nieces.

The family takes solace in knowing that Mark will be with his father, Caesar Camille Castro, brother, Caesar Charles Castro, aunt, Margaret Silva, and stepfather, Alfred Castro.

Mark attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and he graduated from St. Anthony's School for students with special needs. He worked at the Opportunity Workshop and at Goodwill Industries. Mark was a loving person and he enjoyed life. He had a knack for expressing the most heartfelt and uplifting sentiments at just the right time. We will miss his beautiful smile and his infectious laugh. A lasting memory we have is that Mark would fall asleep with the radio tuned to 101.1 FM (KONO), an oldies music station.

Mark was an avid sports enthusiast. He had a remarkable memory where he would recall football and basketball player and team statistics. His favorite teams were the Cowboys and Spurs. He participated in The Special Olympics in his youth and in the Games For Life competition with the Golden Estates Warriors. Together, he and his teammates won the Championship in 2018 for the facility. Mark was a member of the Guadalupanas and he was an honorary member of the Mariachi de Colores choir at San Jose Mission.

The family is most grateful to the wonderful, caring medical professionals at St. Luke's Hospital and the staff at Golden Estates Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center where he resided during his final years.

Join us in celebrating his life on August 26, 2020 visitation from 5-7 PM and a rosary at 7 PM at Porter Loring Funeral Home on 1101 McCullough Ave. A mass of resurrection will be celebrated the following day at San Jose Mission, 701 East Pyron Ave at 10 AM. Burial will be private for family at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

