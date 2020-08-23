1/2
MARK ANTHONY CASTRO
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved, Mark Anthony Castro, was born on April 13, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas. He went home to be with our Lord on August 4, 2020 (age 70). Mark is survived by his devoted mother, Aurora G. Castro, and siblings Aida, Jacqueline (Julian), Alfred and many nephews, and nieces.

The family takes solace in knowing that Mark will be with his father, Caesar Camille Castro, brother, Caesar Charles Castro, aunt, Margaret Silva, and stepfather, Alfred Castro.

Mark attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and he graduated from St. Anthony's School for students with special needs. He worked at the Opportunity Workshop and at Goodwill Industries. Mark was a loving person and he enjoyed life. He had a knack for expressing the most heartfelt and uplifting sentiments at just the right time. We will miss his beautiful smile and his infectious laugh. A lasting memory we have is that Mark would fall asleep with the radio tuned to 101.1 FM (KONO), an oldies music station.

Mark was an avid sports enthusiast. He had a remarkable memory where he would recall football and basketball player and team statistics. His favorite teams were the Cowboys and Spurs. He participated in The Special Olympics in his youth and in the Games For Life competition with the Golden Estates Warriors. Together, he and his teammates won the Championship in 2018 for the facility. Mark was a member of the Guadalupanas and he was an honorary member of the Mariachi de Colores choir at San Jose Mission.

The family is most grateful to the wonderful, caring medical professionals at St. Luke's Hospital and the staff at Golden Estates Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center where he resided during his final years.

Join us in celebrating his life on August 26, 2020 visitation from 5-7 PM and a rosary at 7 PM at Porter Loring Funeral Home on 1101 McCullough Ave. A mass of resurrection will be celebrated the following day at San Jose Mission, 701 East Pyron Ave at 10 AM. Burial will be private for family at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook

at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Rosary
07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
San Jose Mission
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved