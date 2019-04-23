|
April 18, 1968 - April 19, 2019
Mark Christian Dullnig was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 18 1968. A proud Eagle Scout, he attended John Marshall HS and University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, AR earning a BS of Social Science in June 1998. He loved the peace and quiet of Bulverde, TX where he died on April 19 2019 at the age of 51.
He was preceded in death by his father Christian Dullnig Jr and his grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife Johnnah Haddox-Dullnig, mother Carolyn Dullnig, sister Lori Dullnig-Warlen and her husband Geoff Warlen, nieces Bridget and Sierra Warlen, cousins Darla, Dan, Diana, numerous family-in-law, and friends.
CELEBRATON OF LIFE
TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019
12:00 NOON (SEATING STARTS 11AM)
MISSION PARK FUNERAL CHAPELS
3401 CHERRY RIDGE
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78230
RECEPTION TO FOLLOW
AT THE FUNERAL HOME
Published in Express-News on Apr. 23, 2019