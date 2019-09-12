|
January 26, 1961 - August 28, 2019
Mark James Merlo passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2019. Mark was born on January 26, 1961 in San Gabriel, California and graduated from San Gabriel High School in 1979. Mark earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Wayland Baptist University in 2003. His career in the Air Force spanned 26 years as a Fireman, Training Instructor, Training Superintendent and Career Assistance Advisor. Most recently, Mark was the Director of Education and Training for Pizza Patron. He enjoyed landscaping his backyard, golf, classic rock, jazz, dancing with his wife and spending time with his family.
Mark is survived by his wife, Sharon (Sherri) Merlo, his children Nicole Mueller (John), Lance Merlo, step-children Timothy Conte (Kristine), Nicholas Conte ( Marietta), and Lisa Fecteau (Dan), grandchildren Beth, Kate, Addi, and Madeline Mueller, Rocco Conte, Tyler and Andrew Fecteau, Henry Apollonio Conte, his sisters Robin Merlo (Fiona), and Erin Bragg (Craig), his mother- in-law Doris Smith, sister- in-law Patricia Scott, brother- in-law's Richard Smith (Margaret), Jeffrey Smith ( Pamela) nieces and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or GarySinisefoundation.org.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 12, 2019