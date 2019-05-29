|
April 25, 1968 - April 28, 2019
Mark Anton Richter, age 51 passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2019. Mark was born April 25th, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas to Anton "Tony" and Yolanda Richter.
Mark, born and raised on the Southside of San Antonio, had a love of music at an early age. From playing the Viola as a youth to transitioning to singing and music theater, Mark's love for music was always in the forefront of his life.
Mark was a talented tenor and his love for the opera drove him to start the Pocket Opera in 1995. San Antonio was devoid of this wonderful medium and Mark wanted to bring the passion, the glory and the sound of opera back. He wanted this small, personal opera to allow people to connect with the characters and the music.
The Pocket Opera soon expanded as audiences grew and Mark was committed to bringing the classics to San Antonio. From the Pocket Opera to the San Antonio Opera, Mark brought wonderful, well known operas such as Madame Butterfly, La Boheme, Carmen, Romeo and Juliet and Tosca. From Puccini to Verdi to Rossini, Mark wanted to showcase all the greats. During this time, Mark also helped launch and was a part of San Antonio's Three Tenors with tenors George Cortez and Jacob Cantu. The three thrilled San Antonio audiences with their fantastic voices and their fun homage to the tenors that inspired them.
His tireless work in the non-profit world never stopped and when he launched Opera Piccolo, now Alamo City Opera, he diversified even further. From 2012 through 2019, Mark brought unique, smaller operas that he felt would bring a new audience to opera. Operas like Gypsy Love, Abduction from the Seraglio: The Star Trek Version to Maria de Buenos Aires and 2019's transgender opera, As One.
Mark loved his family, his friends and his city. His boisterous laugh, love of movies and movie quotes, tendency to use insults as endearments along with his wonderful singing voice will all be missed. He leaves a hole in our hearts and in our city.
Mark is preceded in death by his Parents Tony and Yolanda Richter; Godparents, Orlando and Beatriz Lozano and Uncle George and Aunt Tilly Richter.
Mark is survived by his brother Eric Richter (Annette), niece/Goddaughter Kayla and nephew Stephen; Uncle Nardie and Aunt Josie Lozano; his first cousins Reinhard, Roland and Peter Richter and Laura, Jeff, Ronnie, Jeannette and Marlon Lozano; Goddaughter Kristin Fording Wick and many beloved cousins, family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 31st at the University of Incarnate Word, Our Lady's Chapel, located in the administration building.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019