Marlene Jean "Sam" Domgard
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marlene "Sam" Jean Domgard, born on April 9, 1945, passed-away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 75. Marlene, widely known as "Sam" was a wonderful wife and mother. Married for 46 years, a housewife for most of those years, she had a passion for driving fast cars and traveled the world extensively with her husband. She spent her last year's spoiling her four grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Sam is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie, and Della Brant; brothers, Jim Strodtman, Richard Strodtman; daughter, Sherry L. Domgard. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Domgard; children, Ann M. Ciccarelli, Michael C. Domgard II; grandchildren, Elana S. Ciccarelli, Christian E. Ciccarelli, Alexaundria E. Domgard and Victoria L. Domgard; brother, Jerry Strodtman.

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with:




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved