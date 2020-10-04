Lyn passed away peacefully to the Lord on Wednesday September 30, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 5th, 1931 to Harold and Mary Alta (nee Perry) Timmers, the first of five children (Lyn, Daniel (Joyce), Norma Jean Hogan (Richard), Barbara Ferrara (Paul), and Kenneth (Donna). Lyn grew up in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. She attended St. Paul's Catholic School and St. Xavier Commercial High School. Upon graduation in 1949, she was employed as a secretary by the Appalachian Coal Company.

Lyn met her Air Force husband, Quentin (Bill) Korte when a mutual friend asked her to write him where he was stationed at Lajes AFB, Terciera Island, Azores. This Portuguese base in the mid-Atlantic was a refueling station for US planes flying food and medical supplies to Germany during the Berlin Airlift. They enjoyed a year long friendship via air mail where they found many areas and subjects in shared belief and agreement. Upon completion of his overseas tour, he spent a two week leave in Cincinnati where they finally met face-to-face. After his leave, he traveled to his new assignment at Andrews AFB, Maryland. They continued their correspondence, were engaged, and then later married in May of 1952. This year they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary along with their six children Kevin, Scott, Douglas, Kimberly Mella (Richard), Craig, and Brian (Michelle).

Lyn was an excellent homemaker and decorator, making comfortable homes for the family at each new assignment. She was a loving and supportive Air Force wife during Bill's 35-year USAF career. When Brian, the youngest, got into middle and high school sports and was gone from home early morning until after dinner, she went to work as a bridal consultant at Joske's of Texas and later Dillard's. Due to her expertise in advertising brides-to-be in wedding options, protocols, and etiquette, she was promoted to Bridal Director for Dillard's Southwest Division, covering 25 stores in South-Central Texas and Louisiana, in which she oversaw hiring and training of new bridal consultants.

Lyn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and best friend. She was an award-winning ceramicist, and taught the craft of ceramics to various women's groups. She served as President of the Women's Organization at St. Timothy's church in Chantilly, VA. She was a member of the traditional choir there and at St. Pius X church in San Antonio, where she was a soprano, soloist, and cantor.

Lyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bill, and their six children. She was also a grandmother to ten, and great-grandmother to eight.

A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) at Joint Base San Antonio

(Lackland AFB).