|
Ms. Marrs McLean Bowman, 41, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, Texas. Born on March 29, 1978 in San Antonio to Marrs McLean Bowman and Erin Gardner Bowman, Marrs was a seventh generation Texan. She graduated from St. Mary's Hall where she excelled as a student and was voted Most Beautiful. Fluent in Spanish, Marrs attended the University of Monterrey, continued her studies at Trinity University, and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in International Affairs. Hunting and the outdoors were her lifetime passions, and she was happiest when hunting and fishing at her family's Paint Creek and Sugarland Ranches in Texas, as well as in other far-flung places around the world. She was an active member of the Texas Wildlife Association, which was founded by her father, McLean, and she served on its Board. Marrs wrote beautifully and contributed articles to a number of hunting and sporting publications. Marrs was a duchess in Fiesta and was a member of the Argyle, the Assembly, and the San Antonio Country Club.
Marrs was preceded in death by her mother, Erin Gardner Bowman and her grandparents, John Tibaut Bowman, Jr. and Ruth McLean Bowman Bowers, and Edward and Thetis Gardner of Carrizo Springs. She is survived by her husband, William C. Egger III, her father and step-mother Marrs McLean Bowman and Marianne Ponder Bowman, her father-in-law and mother-in-law William C. Egger, Jr. and Mary Read Egger, her half-brothers, Charles Buchanan Tennison and Casey Tennison, two step-sisters, a brother-in-law, and by a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests St. Mary's Hall, the Texas Wildlife Foundation, and the Briscoe Western Art Museum, or a .
A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Friday,
February 28, 2020 at
Christ Episcopal Church,
510 Belknap Place,
San Antonio, TX 78212.
Interment will be private.
