|
Marta San Miguel, born August 24, 1938, a native to San Antonio, joined the Lord at his banquet on February 15, 2020. She was Preceded in death by her parents, Victoriano and Rosalia (Noriega) Martinez, Brothers, Victoriano Martinez Jr., Jesus Ignacio Martinez, Vicente Martinez, Guadalupe Jose Martinez, Sister-in-laws Rosa Martinez and Esperanza Martinez.
Marta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. At an early age, she worked in the cotton fields of Texas, then worked for the St Anthony hotel as an elevator operator, where she liked to remember meeting Elvis Presley, Rita Moreno, Rory Calhoun, and others. On June 1957, she married Arturo San Miguel. As a devoted wife, she followed her husband's during his Army career. During this time, she and her children lived in El Paso, Texas; Mobile, Alabama; Sacramento, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kansas City, Kansas. In Colorado, she served as Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. On returning to San Antonio, she continued to serve as Girl Scout Leader, CYO coach and choir member at Immaculate Conception Church. She became PTA President at Storm Elementary. Later she served on the San Antonio Model City Commissioner Board. She attended beauty college and worked for National Hair Experts. She made a career change, started working for City of San Antonio as the first female EMS collector, continuing as Tax Licensing Inspector, Health Department Field Staff, Tax Office Supervisor, the first female to work as a Right-of-Way (real estate) Agent. As an activist, she filed and spoke before congress on a federal lawsuit against City of San Antonio for gender-based discrimination. She was an active member of St Paul Catholic Church and School. As a Sidney Lanier High School 1956 graduate, she later served as President of the Lanier Fabulous Fifty Club, raising money for scholarships. She was proud to belong to a retired City of SA employees women group known as, Las Comandrina's.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Arturo San Miguel, sons Arturo George Jr., (Olga) San Miguel, Anthony Charles (Dolene ) San Miguel and daughter Velia Rose San Miguel and youngest daughter Simona Cruz San Miguel; 3 grandchildren; Joshua Joseph (Jackie) Munoz; Esther Jade San Miguel; Tristan Nobel San Miguel; and one great grandchild, Logan James Munoz; sisters, Nellie (Alex) Salaiz, Nancy (Ruben) Garcia and brothers Valentin (Diana) and Robert (Gloria) Martinez, Sister In-Law Eva Martinez; numerous godchildren, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 5:30 P.M. followed by the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Procession will depart the Funeral Home Chapel at 8:30 A.M. for a Funeral Mass at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Drive. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with